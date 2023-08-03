49ers receiver Brandon Aiyuk is emerging as a star in training camp

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Brandon Aiyuk’s time in coach Kyle Shanahan’s dog house is firmly in the past.

The way the San Francisco 49ers offense has looked so far in training camp with Aiyuk outshining higher-profile teammates every day, he appears ready to have a breakout season and fulfill his offseason promise of having his career “take off.”

“This is my fourth year in this offense,” Aiyuk said. “The work that I felt like I put in, and then also the success that I’ve had in the years, put it all together and that’s what you get for sure.”

Aiyuk’s journey from a first-round pick in 2020 to being on the verge of stardom in 2023 hasn’t been a smooth one. He arrived in the NFL during the COVID offseason, limiting his practice time and ability to acclimate as a pro.

He showed flashes as a rookie with 60 catches for 748 yards and five TDs in 12 games but didn’t realize how much work he needed to put in the next offseason and fell behind early in training camp in 2021.

That led to frustration from Shanahan and low usage early that season as he caught just nine passes the first six games. He rebounded to have 47 catches in the final 11 games and built from there last season when he led the Niners with 78 catches for 1,015 yards.

“It’s a little bit different once your mind is not going a million miles per hour,” Aiyuk said. “It just seems like your body, it’s just less work that you have to go through. So it kind of feels like every play is not just a thousand miles per hour and like full exertion on the body, just being able to get to spots and just play football.”

He has appeared to take his game to another level this year as he is consistently dominating practices and has been the brightest star on an offense that features former All-Pro playmakers Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel and George Kittle.

Aiyuk has thrived no matter who’s at quarterback as he has built a strong chemistry with Brock Purdy, Trey Lance, Sam Darnold and Brandon Allen.

“From Year 1 to now, his confidence level is through the roof,” Samuel said. “He walks in and walks out every day like nobody can guard him. If you walk out with that type of attitude and take it out to the field, it translates. He’s going to up his game to another level.”

Shanahan saw the difference early this offseason with Aiyuk’s improved conditioning and frequent phone calls to talk football.

That carried over into the summer with Shanahan encouraged that Aiyuk doesn’t seem satisfied with topping the 1,000-yard mark for the first time in his career last season.

“Last year I thought was the best year that he’s had and you usually know how they react to that based off the offseason and he’s been obsessed this offseason with football,” Shanahan said. “You can tell he enjoys talking about it, he enjoys preparing for it and he’s truly become a pro. And the results I think will keep showing.”

NOTES: QB Brock Purdy practiced Thursday following the team’s off-day. Purdy will practice again Friday and take Saturday off as he works his way back from offseason elbow surgery. … RB Elijah Mitchell will miss about a week with an adductor strain. … The Niners signed CB Anthony Averett to a one-year deal and placed CB Terrance Mitchell on IR. … Swing T Jaylon Moore was diagnosed with a bone bruise in his knee after leaving practice early Tuesday. He is day to day. … LG Aaron Banks (concussion protocol) and OL Jon Feliciano (shoulder strain) also missed practice with injuries.

