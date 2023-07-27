Clear
Bengals QB Joe Burrow carted off the practice field after calf injury

By AP News

CINCINNATI (AP) — Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was carted off the practice field after he came up hobbling from a scramble on Thursday.

The 26-year-old franchise quarterback hobbled on one leg and then went to the ground after the play near the end of the afternoon practice.

Coach Zac Taylor later said it was a calf injury. Burrow was wearing a sleeve on it and came up limping.

“Sometimes players feel a little sore after the first day,” Taylor said when asked about Burrow wearing the sleeve on his right calf.

“I’m not the expert here, but my gut says Joe will be OK,” center Ted Karras said.

Burrow is still negotiating with the Bengals on a long-term contract that could make him one of the NFL’s highest-paid players.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

