Jimmy Garoppolo finally takes practice field for the Raiders

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Jimmy Garoppolo had trouble falling asleep Tuesday night, excited about the opportunity to step onto the practice field the next morning as the Las Vegas Raiders opened training camp.

He didn’t get that chance in organized team activities and minicamp due to a broken left foot suffered last season that put Garoppolo’s future at least somewhat in question.

Garoppolo, who signed a free-agent contract after quarterbacking the San Francisco 49ers the previous 5 1/2 years, was cleared Sunday to return.

“It was really cool getting out there with the guys, trying to get in that rhythm,” Garoppolo said. “It’s a lot of new stuff for me, but I enjoyed it. It’s fun.”

Fun and a little feisty, too.

Before practice, Garoppolo talked trash to one of the NFL’s top quarterback tormentors in defensive end Maxx Crosby. What the QB said stayed between them, but Crosby loved the interaction.

“He’s a competitive dude,” Crosby said. “He’s a dog. I’m not just saying that because it’s my quarterback. Certain guys are dogs and he’s definitely one of them.”

Garoppolo also is a winner — at least when healthy. He went 38-17 with the 49ers since joining them at midseason in 2017, taking them to two NFC championship games and one Super Bowl appearance.

But injuries limited his impact in the Bay Area. In 2018, he suffered a season-ending knee injury in San Francisco’s third game, and in 2020 he missed eight games with ankle injuries.

The 49ers were in the process of trying to deal him in 2021 and give Trey Lance, drafted third overall that year, a chance to run the club. Garoppolo underwent offseason shoulder surgery, killing trade interest in him from other clubs, so the 49ers re-signed him at a reduced deal.

When Lance was injured two games into the season, Garoppolo again took over as the starter. He was having his best year, throwing 16 touchdown passes and four interceptions in 10 games, before going down with a season-ending foot injury. The same injury that kept him off the practice field for the Raiders until Wednesday.

Given Garoppolo’s injury history, the latest news caused some teeth gnashing among Raiders supporters. The feeling inside the building appeared different, with coach Josh McDaniels insisting he wasn’t concerned.

Neither, apparently, was Garoppolo.

“We had a good plan here,” Garoppolo said. “The strength staff, the training staff, I really tip my hat to those guys. They did a great job getting me back. I’m not fully there yet, but we’re in the right direction.”

Not being able to physically contribute before this week, Garoppolo made sure to be a regular presence in doing the homework and getting to know his teammates.

“It was good to be together and finally get to work,” wide receiver Davante Adams said. “It’s a process, though. We know we’ve got a lot of things we have to work through, get on the same page and keep working through it together. But it was a good first day.”

Playing with Garoppolo is an adjustment for Adams, who primarily has caught passes only from Derek Carr (Fresno State and the Raiders) and Aaron Rodgers (Green Bay Packers) going back to college.

Adams said some of the differences between Garoppolo and the other quarterbacks aren’t difficult to overcome.

“It’s all just throwing at the end of the day,” Adams said. “Nothing that the reps can’t kind of get you used to, so it’s not like it’s worse or better. It can be, though, but in my situation, I’ve had some guys who know how to get the ball out, so it’s been a pretty easy transition for me.”

Garoppolo said that transition has been helped because Adams sees the game much like a quarterback. That was made clear when the two talked during practice about passing routes.

“I always watched Davante and thought he was one of the best in the league, if not the best,” Garoppolo said. “As a quarterback, it gives you a sense of relief almost to have a guy like that.”

Garoppolo not only is developing a rapport with Adams, but has a relationship with McDaniels that dates to his first 3 1/2 years in the league. McDaniels was New England’s offensive coordinator at the time, and Garoppolo was Tom Brady’s backup for the Patriots.

Watching how McDaniels collaborated with Brady made an impression on Garoppolo, who established much the same working relationship with coach Kyle Shanahan in San Francisco.

“That’s just smart football when the play caller and the quarterback are working together like that,” Garoppolo said. “It felt good to get back into that, just putting your two cents in as a quarterback and certain plays that you’d like in a certain offense. It’s new to Josh and new to me, and we’re just trying to make it all work.”

___

By MARK ANDERSON

AP Sports Writer