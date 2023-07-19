Cleveland Browns release defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey following spate of off-field problems View Photo

CLEVELAND (AP) — Defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey was cut by the Cleveland Browns on Wednesday after police opened an investigation into him being involved in a robbery.

The team made the move just days before training camp is scheduled to begin, ending Winfrey’s troubled tenure with the Browns, who selected him in the fourth round last year from Oklahoma.

Cleveland police spokesperson Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia said its law department is processing a report on Winfrey, who is listed as a “suspect in an aggravated robbery incident.” There were no other details at the time.

Winfrey, 22, was previously arrested in April after he allegedly caused “bodily injury” during an argument with a woman he was dating in Texas. The charge was dropped after Winfrey completed a pretrial diversion program.

Winfrey’s agent wasn’t immediately able to be reached.

Winfrey had a rough rookie season with Cleveland. He played in 13 games and recorded 22 tackles while also dealing with some immaturity issues with the team and was disciplined by the Browns, who benched him for several games.

Before the team’s mandatory minicamp in June, Winfrey told police he was robbed at gunpoint by six masked men outside a nightclub. Winfrey was with cornerback Greg Newsome II, who had his truck stolen.

Winfrey wasn’t on the field for two days of the minicamp before participating in the final workouts. Coach Kevin Stefanski declined to say if Winfrey was being disciplined.

The Browns will begin training camp Saturday in Sulphur Springs, West Virginia.

