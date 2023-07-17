Aaron Rodgers’ training camp debut with the New York Jets is getting a ‘Hard Knocks’ close-up

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets made it official Monday: Their first training camp with new quarterback Aaron Rodgers is getting the “Hard Knocks” treatment.

The team announced its featured role in the long-running HBO and NFL Films show, which offers a behind-the-scenes look at preseason work for an NFL team. The premiere for the 18th edition of the show is Aug. 8.

Rodgers’ arrival in New York after 18 stellar seasons with Green Bay certainly made the Jets an appealing subject for the show.

Coach Robert Saleh said last month that the Jets weren’t interested in being the show’s subject, but Rodgers made it clear last week during the American Century Championship golf event in Lake Tahoe that they’d have to do it anyway.

“There’s a lot of eyes on me, a lot of eyes on our team, a lot of expectations for our squad, so they forced it down our throats and we’ve got to deal with it,” Rodgers said.

This is the Jets’ second appearance on “Hard Knocks” and first since Rex Ryan’s team did it in 2010, which also marks the most recent time the Jets made the postseason in the longest-active skid in the league.

