Genius Sports rises; JetBlue, Vimeo fall, Thursday, 7/6/2023

By AP News

NEW YORK (AP) —

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Thursday.

Genius Sports Ltd. (GENI), up $1.12 to $6.93.

The sports data and technology company extended its partnership with the NFL.

JetBlue Airways Corp. (JBLU), down 61 cents to $8.73.

JetBlue will end a partnership with American Airlines in the Northeast to try and salvage its proposed purchase of Spirit Airlines.

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL), down $2 to $119.75.

Google’s parent company is reportedly delaying the release of a custom phone chip.

Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM), down $4.39 to $102.52.

The energy company warned that weaker gas prices and margins could impact its second-quarter financial results.

Bank of America Corp. (BAC), down 86 cents to $28.22.

The bank raised its quarterly dividend.

Vimeo Inc. (VMEO), down 34 cents $3.70.

Anjali Sud is resigning as the online video software and services company’s CEO.

Meta Platforms Inc. (META), up 14 cents to $294.51.

Facebook’s parent company unveiled an app called Threads to rival Twitter.

Coty Inc. (COTY), down 47 cents to $12.05.

Investors were disappointed by the beauty products company’s latest update.

