Floyd reunited with Miller after agreeing to 1-year deal with Bills, AP source says

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills have reached an agreement to sign linebacker Leonard Floyd to a one-year contract in reuniting the player with fellow edge rusher, Von Miller, a person with direct knowledge of the agreement told The Associated Press on Monday.

The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the contract has not been signed. The NFL Network first reported the agreement.

The 30-year-old Floyd is entering his eighth NFL season after spending the past three with the Los Angeles Rams, where he won a Super Bowl two years ago while playing on the opposite side of the line as Miller — the NFL’s active leader in sacks. In 104 games, all starts, Floyd has 47 1/2 sacks since being selected by Chicago in the first round of the 2016 draft.

Floyd’s presence should immediately upgrade Buffalo’s pass rush even though his on-field reunion with Miller is likely going to have to wait. Miller had surgery on his right knee in December and his timetable to return is not clear, with the possibility of the player missing the start of the season.

Buffalo’s defense struggled in generating pressure after Miller was sidelined in late November.

Floyd’s agreement comes the same day as the Bills announced the signing of defensive tackle Ed Oliver to a four-year $68 million contract, two days after the sides reached an agreement. In negotiating the contract extension, which runs through the 2027 season, the person said the Bills restructured the final year of Oliver’s existing deal to free up space under the salary cap for this season.

Oliver was guaranteed to make $10.7 million this season after the Bills picked up the fifth-year option on his rookie contract a year ago.

