Rams take TCU’s Steve Avila to help rebuild offensive line

By AP News

TARZANA, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams looked to address their porous offensive line by selecting TCU guard Steve Avila in the second round with the 36th overall pick of the NFL draft on Friday night.

Avila played every position except left tackle during his five seasons with the Horned Frogs, earning consensus All-America honors at left guard as a redshirt senior in 2022.

A key piece up front during TCU’s unexpected run to the College Football Playoff title game, which it lost to Georgia, Avila did not allow a sack during his last two seasons in college.

The Rams struggled with injuries on the offensive line all last season, a major reason for their dismal defense of their Super Bowl title.

Los Angeles did not have a first-round pick because of its January 2021 trade with Detroit for quarterback Matthew Stafford, who directed the win in Super Bowl LVI in their home stadium. ___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

By DAN GREENSPAN
Associated Press

