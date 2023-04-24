Giants sign DT A’Shawn Robinson days before NFL draft

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants added some depth to their defensive line days before the NFL draft, signing defensive tackle A’Shawn Robinson to a one-year contract on Monday.

The Giants announced the signing of the 28-year-old former Alabama player who won a Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams in the 2021 season.

Robinson was drafted by the Detroit Lions in 2016 and spent four years in the Motor City before signing with the Rams and spending three years in Los Angeles. He appeared in 10 games last season before missing the final seven with a knee injury.

The NFL draft starts on Thursday night.

The Giants made the playoffs last season for the first time since 2016. However, they struggled on defense, finishing in the lower third of the league.

Since free agency started in March, the Giants have signed defensive tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches, linebacker Bobby Okereke and safety Bobby McCain in addition to Robinson. New York also has defensive linemen Dexter Lawrence and Leonard Williams returning to anchor their 3-4 front.

Robinson has 293 tackles, seven sacks, five forced fumbles, three recovered fumbles and an interception of a Drew Brees pass that he returned for a touchdown in 2017.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

By TOM CANAVAN

AP Sports Writer