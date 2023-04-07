Super spike: Chiefs’ Kelce bounces first pitch before opener

Cloudy
By AP News
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce throws out the ceremonial first pitch before a baseball game between the Cleveland Guardians and the Seattle Mariners, Friday, April 7, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

CLEVELAND (AP) — Travis Kelce showed why he’s best known for catching passes from Patrick Mahomes, not throwing them. Kansas City’s star tight end threw a wild ceremonial first pitch before the Guardians’ season opener against the Seattle Mariners. Kelce bounced his pitch way in front of the plate and Guardians pitcher Shane Bieber jumped out of the way to avoid injury as the ball rolled into the backstop. Kelce was joined on the field by his mother, Donna, who became a celebrity during Super Bowl week as her sons, Travis and Jason, squared off for the NFL title.

By TOM WITHERS
AP Sports Writer

