49ers sign OL Matt Pryor to 1-year deal

By AP News

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers signed offensive lineman Matt Pryor to a one-year deal on Monday.

The addition of Pryor adds depth at right tackle after starter Mike McGlinchey left in free agency to sign with Denver.

San Francisco brought back restricted free agent Colton McKivitz with a two-year deal. Jaylon Moore also could be in the mix after being drafted in the fifth round in 2021.

Pryor was drafted by Philadelphia in the sixth round in 2018. He spent his first three seasons with the Eagles and the past two in Indianapolis. He has appeared in 60 regular-season games with 24 starts.

He started nine games last season, playing both tackle spots and right guard.

