49ers sign S Myles Hartsfield, TE Ross Dwelley

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers signed free agent safety Myles Hartsfield to a one-year contract Monday and re-signed tight end Ross Dwelley to a one-year deal.

Hartsfield spent the past three seasons in Carolina after signing with the Panthers as an undrafted free agent in 2020. He spent last season in Carolina playing for new 49ers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks.

Hartsfield played 41 games for the Panthers with 115 tackles, seven passes defensed, two fumble recoveries, one forced fumble and one sack. He played 15 games last season with 10 starts, recording 58 tackles, two passes defensed and one forced fumble.

Dwelley originally joined San Francisco as an undrafted free agent in 2018. He has 43 catches for 506 yards and five TDs in 72 games. Dwelley had three catches for 105 yards and one touchdown last season.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL