San Francisco re-signs DL T.Y McGill to 1-year deal

By AP News

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers re-signed defensive lineman T.Y. McGill to a one-year deal on Friday.

McGill was signed to San Francisco’s practice squad last October and played nine regular season games and three more in the playoffs. He he had eight tackles in the regular season and adds depth to the defensive line.

The 30-year-old entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with Seattle in 2015. He has played 55 games over eight seasons with Indianapolis, Cleveland, Philadelphia, the Chargers, Minnesota and San Francisco.

He has 43 tackles, 5 1/2 sacks, three passes defensed and one forced fumble.

