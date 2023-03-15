AP source: 49ers agree to 1-year deal with Clelin Ferrell

The San Francisco 49ers agreed to a one-year contract with former Raiders first-round defensive lineman Clelin Ferrell in hopes of reviving his career.

A person familiar with the deal said the sides agreed to the contract on Wednesday. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the contract has not been announced.

ESPN first reported the signing.

Ferrell was mostly a disappointment in four seasons with the Raiders after being drafted fourth overall out of Clemson in 2019. He had 10 sacks in 58 games and struggled to generate any pressure.

After starting most of his first two seasons, Ferrell was a reserve the past two years and had his fifth-year option declined last year.

Ferrell had 98 quarterback pressures in 58 games, according to Pro Football Focus. He has experience playing both inside and outside with versatility that the Niners covet.

San Francisco needed reinforcements on the defensive line with key contributors Samson Ebukam and Charles Omenihu leaving in free agency.

The Niners agreed earlier in the week to a four-year contract with defensive tackle Javon Hargrave, according to a second person familiar with the deal, and now are adding Ferrell.

San Francisco has had a good history of getting the best out of pass rushers under defensive line coach Kris Kocurek, including another former Raiders draft pick, Arden Key, Kerry Hyder Jr., and Omenihu.

They are hoping for similar results with Ferrell.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

By JOSH DUBOW

AP Pro Football Writer