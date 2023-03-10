Light Fog
49ers likely to focus on trenches in free agency

By AP News
San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS (15-5)

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: QB Jimmy Garoppolo, DB Jimmie Ward, T Mike McGlinchey, C Jake Brendel, DE Samson Ebukam, DL Charles Omenihu, LB Azeez Al-Shaair, S Tashaun Gipson Sr., CB Emmanuel Moseley, K Robbie Gould, OL Daniel Brunskill, DT Hassan Ridgeway, DL Kerry Hyder Jr., TE Tyler Kroft, DE Jordan Willis, TE Ross Dwelley, CB Jason Verrett, S Tarvarius Moore, DT Maurice Hurst, QB Josh Johnson.

RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, DT Kevin Givens.

NEEDS: The Niners must address the trenches this offseason with offensive line starters McGlinchey and Brendel headed to free agency, along with several key defensive linemen led by Ebukam and Omenihu. San Francisco also has potential holes in the secondary with Ward, Moseley and Gipson all headed to the open market. Then there’s quarterback, with San Francisco likely to add a veteran with Trey Lance coming off a broken ankle and Brock Purdy working his way back from elbow surgery. Lastly, the Niners have to find a replacement for Gould, who has made 87.5% of his field goals the past six seasons and never missed a kick in the postseason.

AVAILABLE SALARY CAP SPACE (approximately): $7 million. ___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

By The Associated Press

