Ducks bring losing streak into matchup with the Panthers

Anaheim Ducks (17-33-6, eighth in the Pacific Division) vs. Florida Panthers (28-25-6, fourth in the Atlantic Division)

Sunrise, Florida; Monday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks, on a four-game losing streak, play the Florida Panthers.

Florida has a 28-25-6 record overall and a 15-8-3 record on its home ice. The Panthers have gone 27-10-5 in games they score at least three goals.

Anaheim is 17-33-6 overall and 8-17-5 in road games. The Ducks have a 9-18-3 record in games they serve more penalty minutes than their opponents.

Monday’s game is the second time these teams square off this season. The Panthers won 5-3 in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carter Verhaeghe has 29 goals and 22 assists for the Panthers. Matthew Tkachuk has four goals and 12 assists over the past 10 games.

Trevor Zegras has 19 goals and 28 assists for the Ducks. Frank Vatrano has seven goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 5-4-1, averaging 3.9 goals, 5.8 assists, 4.2 penalties and 10.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

Ducks: 4-5-1, averaging 3.1 goals, five assists, 4.7 penalties and 13.1 penalty minutes while giving up 4.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Panthers: Anthony Duclair: out (achilles), Sam Bennett: day to day (undisclosed), Patric Hornqvist: out (upper-body).

Ducks: Urho Vaakanainen: out (lower-body), Jamie Drysdale: out (shoulder), John Moore: out (undisclosed), Justin Kirkland: out (undisclosed), Troy Terry: out (upper body), Anthony Stolarz: day to day (lower body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press