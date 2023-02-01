Hall of Fame NFL executive Bobby Beathard dies at 86

Four-time Super Bowl-winning executive Bobby Beathard has died. He was 86.

A spokesperson for the Washington Commanders said Beathard’s family told the team he died Monday at his home in Franklin, Tennessee.

Beathard was director of player personnel for two of the NFL championships by Miami in the 1970s and served as general manager for two more by Washington in the ’80s. He also scouted for Kansas City when the Chiefs won the American Football League title and made the Super Bowl in the 1960s and was GM with San Diego when the Chargers got there in the ’90s.

Part of seven teams that made the Super Bowl during his lengthy front office career, Beathard was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2018.

Chargers owner Dean Spanos in a statement called Beathard “one of the best judges of football talent in NFL history.”

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Sports Writer