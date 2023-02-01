Mostly Clear
54 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Eagles backup lineman accused of rape ahead of Super Bowl

Sponsored by:
By AP News

CAMBRIDGE, Ohio (AP) — Josh Sills, a backup offensive lineman for the NFC Champion Philadelphia Eagles, has been indicted on rape and kidnapping charges that stem from an incident in Ohio just over three years ago, authorities said Wednesday.

Sills, an undrafted free agent who was on the inactive list in Philadelphia’s conference title victory over San Francisco on Sunday, was indicted Tuesday by a Guernsey County grand jury in Ohio.

The rookie who played at West Virginia and Oklahoma State was ordered to appear in court in Ohio on Feb. 16, four days after the Eagles are to play the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl.

Court records do not list an attorney for Sills, who is listed as a backup guard and played in just one game this season. He has been on the inactive list for much of the year.

“The organization is aware of the legal matter involving Josh Sills. We have been in communication with the league office and are in the process of gathering more information. We have no further comment at this time,” the Eagles said in a statement.

The indictment accuses Sills, who is from Sarahsville, Ohio, of engaging in sexual activity that was not consensual and holding a woman against her will on Dec. 5, 2019.

A statement issued by Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said the incident was immediately reported, and that the county sheriff’s office conducted a detailed investigation.

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 