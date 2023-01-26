Kings in action against the Panthers following overtime victory

Los Angeles Kings (27-17-6, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Florida Panthers (23-21-6, fifth in the Atlantic Division)

Sunrise, Florida; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers host the Los Angeles Kings after the Kings defeated the Philadelphia Flyers 4-3 in overtime.

Florida is 23-21-6 overall and 12-6-3 in home games. The Panthers have a 23-7-5 record when scoring three or more goals.

Los Angeles is 13-8-4 in road games and 27-17-6 overall. The Kings have gone 22-6-2 when scoring at least three goals.

The teams play Friday for the second time this season. The Kings won the last matchup 5-4. Anze Kopitar scored two goals in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matthew Tkachuk has 25 goals and 37 assists for the Panthers. Carter Verhaeghe has scored seven goals and added three assists over the last 10 games.

Kevin Fiala has scored 17 goals with 34 assists for the Kings. Drew Doughty has one goal and eight assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 5-3-2, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.5 assists, 5.1 penalties and 13.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game.

Kings: 6-4-0, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.3 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.9 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

INJURIES: Panthers: Sam Bennett: day to day (lower-body), Anthony Duclair: out (achilles), Sergei Bobrovsky: out (lower body), Eric Staal: out (upper body), Patric Hornqvist: out (upper-body).

Kings: Carl Grundstrom: out (undisclosed), Trevor Moore: out (undisclosed), Gabriel Vilardi: day to day (undisclosed), Arthur Kaliyev: out (undisclosed).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press