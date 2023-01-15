Light Rain
Jags returner Agnew active for wild-card game vs Chargers

By AP News

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars returner Jamal Agnew was active for the team’s wild-card game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Agnew was limited all week with a shoulder injury and had been listed as questionable for the playoff game.

Receiver Kendric Pryor, cornerback Montaric Brown, cornerback Gregory Junior, linebacker De’Shaan Dixon and defensive lineman Jeremiah Ledbetter were healthy scratches for the Jaguars (9-8).

Quarterback Easton Stick, safety JT Woods, running back Isaiah Spiller, tight end Stone Smartt, offensive tackle Storm Norton, receiver Mike Williams and defensive lineman Tyeler Davison were inactive for the Chargers (10-7).

Williams was ruled out Friday with a fractured back sustained in last week’s game that had no bearing on L.A.’s postseason seeding.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

