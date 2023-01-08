Cloudy
Chargers receiver Mike Williams carted off with back injury

By AP News

DENVER (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers receiver Mike Williams was carted off the field with what the team called a back injury late in the first half Sunday against Denver.

Williams spent several moments in the blue medical tent before the cart took him to the locker room. Williams had four catches for 32 yards.

The Chargers were locked into the fifth seed and had nothing to play for against the Broncos. They will travel to Jacksonville to begin the playoffs.

Quarterback Justin Herbert was still in the game in the third quarter.

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

