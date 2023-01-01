Miami QB status up in air after Bridgewater injured vs. Pats View Photo

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater’s availability for next week’s regular-season finale against the Jets is up in the air after he left Miami’s 23-21 loss to the New England Patriots with a right finger injury. Bridgewater made the start Sunday in place of Tua Tagovailoa, who is in the concussion protocol for the second time this season. Coach Mike McDaniel thinks Bridgewater suffered the injury trying to make a tackle as Kyle Dugger crossed over the goal line after intercepting the Dolphins quarterback. McDaniel says the team will wait to find out the extent of the injury over the coming days.