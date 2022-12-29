Dobbs or Willis? Titans must pick QB to help win AFC South View Photo

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans face a very big decision with the AFC South title up for grabs in the regular season finale in Jacksonville. Start the quarterback who entered the NFL in 2017 and was signed barely a week ago off Detroit’s practice squad. Joshua Dobbs made his first NFL start in a 27-13 loss Thursday night to Dallas. Or go back to rookie Malik Willis. That’s their third-round pick who barely has more passing yards in his three starts with Derrick Henry with him in the backfield than Dobbs managed in one game. The Titans know for sure is that Ryan Tannehill isn’t available now he’s on injured reserve.

By TERESA M. WALKER

AP Pro Football Writer