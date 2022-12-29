Rain
Dobbs or Willis? Titans must pick QB to help win AFC South

By AP News
Tennessee Titans quarterback Malik Willis (7) runs out of the pocket against the Houston Texans during the first half of an NFL football game, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)

Dobbs or Willis? Titans must pick QB to help win AFC South

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans face a very big decision with the AFC South title up for grabs in the regular season finale in Jacksonville. Start the quarterback who entered the NFL in 2017 and was signed barely a week ago off Detroit’s practice squad. Joshua Dobbs made his first NFL start in a 27-13 loss Thursday night to Dallas. Or go back to rookie Malik Willis. That’s their third-round pick who barely has more passing yards in his three starts with Derrick Henry with him in the backfield than Dobbs managed in one game. The Titans know for sure is that Ryan Tannehill isn’t available now he’s on injured reserve.

By TERESA M. WALKER
AP Pro Football Writer

