Tune’s TD throw completes Houston’s rally past La-Lafayette

By AP News
CORRECTS TO ART GREEN NOT MOSES ALEXANDER - Houston head coach Dana Holgorsen, center, looks on as he and defensive back Art Green (26) and quarterback Clayton Tune (3) hoist the Independence Bowl championship trophy following their win over Louisiana-Lafayette in an NCAA college football game Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, in Shreveport, La. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — Clayton Tune connected with Nathaniel Dell for a 12-yard touchdown with 20 seconds remaining, and Houston rallied from a 13-point deficit to beat Louisiana-Lafayette 23-16 in the Independence Bowl. The TD pass was Tune’s third of the game and 40th of the season, tying him with Western Kentucky’s Austin Reed for the most in the nation. Dell had two touchdown catches, pushing his total to a nation-best 17 this season. Before the winning throw, Tune completed a 41-yard pass to KeSean Carter on first-and-30 to move Houston into Ragin’ Cajuns territory. The Cougars never led until that late touchdown. The temperature was 25 degrees at kickoff, with a wind chill of 12 degrees.

By ROY LANG III
Associated Press

