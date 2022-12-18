Mostly Clear
UNC Wilmington wins 85-82 over High Point

By AP News

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Trazarien White had 19 points in UNC Wilmington’s 85-82 victory against High Point on Sunday.

White added six rebounds for the Seahawks (9-3). Noah Ross scored 15 points and added six rebounds. Shykeim Phillips was 5 of 13 shooting and 5 of 6 from the free throw line to finish with 15 points. The Seahawks picked up their eighth straight win.

Jaden House led the way for the Panthers (8-3) with 25 points and two steals. High Point also got 18 points from Abdoulaye. Zach Austin also recorded nine points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

