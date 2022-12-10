Heavy Rain
Chargers sign Hall from practice squad, place Rodgers on IR

By AP News

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Cornerback Kemon Hall was signed to the Los Angeles Chargers’ active roster on Saturday after tight end Richard Rodgers was placed on injured reserve.

Hall has been on the practice squad for most of the season. He was called up for two games, but was inactive. Hall saw action in 16 games last season, mostly on special teams.

Rodgers sustained a knee injury during practice on Thursday.

The Chargers also elevated defensive lineman Christopher Hinton and safety Raheem Layne from the practice squad for Sunday night’s game against the Miami Dolphins.

Los Angeles (6-6) is expected to be short-handed in the secondary due to injuries to safety Derwin James (quadriceps) and cornerback Bryce Callahan (groin).

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

