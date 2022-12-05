Cloudy
52.9 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Cincinnati hires Louisville’s Satterfield to replace Fickell

Sponsored by:
By AP News
Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield walks down the sideline during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)

Cincinnati hires Louisville’s Satterfield to replace Fickell

Photo Icon View Photo

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Cincinnati has hired Louisville’s Scott Satterfield to be its next football coach. Louisville was 7-5 this season under Satterfield and earned a berth in the Fenway Bowl, where coincidentally it will face Cincinnati. Satterfield replaces Luke Fickell, who recently left to become coach at Wisconsin. Satterfield said he was honored to become coach of the Bearcats and looked forward to continuing the program’s winning tradition. Cincinnati joins the Big 12 Conference next fall. Louisville announced that player development director Deion Branch, a former Cardinals star and Super Bowl MVP with the Patriots, will serve as interim coach for the bowl game.

By GARY B. GRAVES
AP Sports Writer

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 