Cincinnati hires Louisville's Satterfield to replace Fickell

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Cincinnati has hired Louisville’s Scott Satterfield to be its next football coach. Louisville was 7-5 this season under Satterfield and earned a berth in the Fenway Bowl, where coincidentally it will face Cincinnati. Satterfield replaces Luke Fickell, who recently left to become coach at Wisconsin. Satterfield said he was honored to become coach of the Bearcats and looked forward to continuing the program’s winning tradition. Cincinnati joins the Big 12 Conference next fall. Louisville announced that player development director Deion Branch, a former Cardinals star and Super Bowl MVP with the Patriots, will serve as interim coach for the bowl game.

By GARY B. GRAVES

AP Sports Writer