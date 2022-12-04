Cloudy
52.3 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Lamar Jackson leaves game with knee injury after sack

Sponsored by:
By AP News
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) is sacked by Denver Broncos linebacker Jonathon Cooper (53), in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Lamar Jackson leaves game with knee injury after sack

Photo Icon View Photo

BALTIMORE (AP) — Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was ruled out for the rest of a game Sunday against Denver with a knee injury after being sacked on the final play of the first quarter.

Shortly after exiting, the Baltimore star emerged from the sideline tent and went down the tunnel, leaving the offense in backup Tyler Huntley’s hands. Jackson appeared to be walking OK, if not all that fast. Cameras showed him struggling to climb up stairs near the locker room.

The Ravens announced at the start of the second half that Jackson would not return.

Baltimore’s season fell apart last year when Jackson went down with an ankle injury in December. He hasn’t missed a game this season for Baltimore, which is tied with the Cincinnati Bengals atop the AFC North at 7-4.

Huntley completed his first six passes, but the Ravens trailed 6-3 at halftime.

Jackson’s injury would obviously be major news if it keeps him out for an extended period of time. It also comes after contract talks between him and the team broke down before the season. Jackson does not have a long-term deal.

___

Follow Noah Trister at https://twitter.com/noahtrister

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

By NOAH TRISTER
AP Sports Writer

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 