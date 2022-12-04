Cloudy
52.9 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Liberty hires Coastal Carolina’s Chadwell to replace Freeze

Sponsored by:
By AP News
Coastal Carolina head coach Jamey Chadwell talks over his headset during the first half of an NCAA college football game against James Madison in Harrisonburg, Va., Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (Daniel Lin/Daily News-Record via AP)

Liberty hires Coastal Carolina’s Chadwell to replace Freeze

Photo Icon View Photo

Liberty has hired Coastal Carolina’s Jamey Chadwell to replace Hugh Freeze as the Flames’ football coach. Chadwell was introduced during a news conference Sunday on the Lynchburg, Virginia, campus. Freeze left Liberty after four years to accept the same position at Auburn. Chadwell is an innovative offensive mind and has guided the Chanticleers to a 31-6 record the last three season and consecutive bowl games. The Chants appeared at No. 23 in the AP Top 25 but lost their last two games. The Flames will make their fourth bowl appearance in a row this year and are moving to Conference USA next season. They face Toledo in the Boca Raton Bowl.

By HANK KURZ Jr.
AP Sports Writer

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 