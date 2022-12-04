Light Rain
52.9 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Pullian scores 18 as Milwaukee downs IUPUI 74-61

Sponsored by:
By AP News

MILWAUKEE, Wisc. (AP) — Kentrell Pullian scored 18 points as Milwaukee beat IUPUI 74-61 on Saturday night.

Pullian shot 6 for 11, including 4 for 8 from beyond the arc for the Panthers (7-3). Markeith Browning II scored 12 points while going 4 of 9 and 4 of 4 from the free throw line. Justin Thomas finished 4 of 6 from the field to finish with 11 points.

Vincent Brady II led the way for the Jaguars (1-7) with 18 points. IUPUI also got 10 points and seven assists from Jlynn Counter. In addition, Daylan Hamilton had six points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 