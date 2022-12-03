Rain
Brown’s 17 lead Coastal Carolina over Winthrop 86-81

By AP News

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — Linton Brown’s 17 points helped Coastal Carolina defeat Winthrop 86-81 on Saturday.

Brown was 5 of 10 shooting, including 4 for 8 from distance, and went 3 for 3 from the line for the Chanticleers (4-3). Jomaru Brown scored 16 points and added five steals. Wilfried Lakayi added 15 points.

Sin’Cere McMahon led the Eagles (4-5) with 20 points. Winthrop got 16 points and eight rebounds from Kelton Talford. Toneari Lane also had 16 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

