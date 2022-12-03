Cloudy
44.2 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs questionable for Chargers

Sponsored by:
By AP News

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs is questionable with a calf injury for Sunday’s home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Jacobs was listed on the NFL’s injury report Friday, and linebacker Denzel Perryman (wrist) and defensive tackle Andrew Billings (fibula) also were questionable.

Jacobs was listed as questionable for last Sunday’s game at Seattle, but was cleared on game day. He went on to rush for 229 yards and two touchdowns, including the 86-yarder in overtime of the 40-34 victory over the Seahawks.

Jacobs also caught six passes for 74 yards in that game as well, giving him 303 yards of offense.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

By MARK ANDERSON
AP Sports Writer

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 