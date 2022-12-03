Chargers will miss 3 starters on offense versus Raiders

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers will be without three starters on offense for Sunday’s AFC West matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Center Corey Linsley, right tackle Trey Pipkins and wide receiver Mike Williams were ruled out on Friday after not practicing this week.

Linsley remains in concussion protocol, and Pipkins continues to deal with an MCL injury to his right knee. Will Clapp is expected to get his third start of the season at center, and Foster Sarell would be the starting right tackle for the second time in four games.

Justin Herbert has taken nine sacks in the last two games, but said some are due to him.

“I think there are times where I could get back to the line of scrimmage, where I have gone down before the line of scrimmage, and that counts as a sack,” he said. “Sometimes that happens, and we just have to keep executing. Just have to get back to the line of scrimmage and get the ball away.”

Linebacker Drue Tranquill and defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko did not practice on Friday and are listed as questionable due to illness, but coach Brandon Staley said he expects both to play.

Williams will be sidelined for the fourth time in five games due to a right ankle sprain. Staley said Williams is making progress, but not enough to return this week.

The Chargers go into Sunday’s game with a 6-5 record, and are one game out of a playoff spot.

