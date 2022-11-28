Mostly Cloudy
Packers’ Aaron Rodgers leaves vs. Eagles with oblique injury

By AP News
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers left Sunday night’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles with an oblique injury late in the third quarter and was questionable to return.

Rodgers already played the last several weeks with a broken right thumb and appeared in pain during a drive in the third that led to a Packers field goal. Rodgers attempted only a few short throws and grimaced after he released the ball.

Rodgers was 11 of 16 passing for 140 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. He left with his team trailing 34-23.

He hurt his thumb Oct. 9 during a foiled Hail Mary attempt on the final play of the Packers’ 27-22 loss to the New York Giants in London. Although the Packers have listed Rodgers with a thumb injury ever since, the four-time MVP hadn’t said publicly until this week that it was broken.

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

