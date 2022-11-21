Clear
Utah Valley defeats Green Bay 79-56

By AP News

MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica (AP) — Justin Harmon’s 18 points helped Utah Valley defeat Green Bay 79-56 Sunday in a consolation game at the Jamaica Classic.

Harmon added three steals for the Wolverines (3-3). Trey Woodbury scored 16 points while going 6 of 11 (4 for 5 from distance), and added seven rebounds. Tahj Small shot 3 for 6 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free throw line to finish with 14 points.

The Phoenix (0-5) were led by Clarence Cummings III, who posted 16 points. Cade Meyer added nine points for Green Bay. In addition, Zae Blake had eight points and three steals.

Both teams play again on Saturday. Utah Valley visits Boise State and Green Bay hosts UIC.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

