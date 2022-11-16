Partly Cloudy
Taylor Heinicke set to start again for Commanders at Texans

By AP News
Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke celebrates after an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, in Philadelphia. The commanders won 32-21. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Taylor Heinicke set to start again for Commanders at Texans

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Taylor Heinicke is set to start at quarterback again for the Washington Commanders when they visit the Houston Texans on Sunday. Carson Wentz did not take part in the team’s walkthrough on Wednesday. Coach Ron Rivera said Wentz has been cleared to throw but has not been designated to return to practice after undergoing surgery to repair a broken finger on his throwing hand. Heinicke is 3-1 since replacing Wentz as the starter. The Commanders are in the thick of the NFC wild-card race at 5-5 after Heinicke helped them beat previously unbeaten Philadelphia on Monday night.

By STEPHEN WHYNO
AP Sports Writer

