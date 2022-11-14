Panthers will start Mayfield at QB with Walker injured View Photo

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Baker Mayfield will start at quarterback for the Carolina Panthers on Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens after P.J. Walker was diagnosed with a high ankle sprain. Walker was injured in Thursday night’s 25-15 victory against the Atlanta Falcons but coach Steve Wilks said Walker toughed it out and continued to play. Walker will not be available on Sunday and Sam Darnold will be the backup. Mayfield started the first five games with the Panthers and struggled, going 1-4 with four touchdowns and four interceptions and a 71.9 quarterback rating. He relieved Walker two weeks ago at Cincinnati with the Panthers trailing 35-0 at halftime and threw for 155 yards and two touchdowns.

By STEVE REED

AP Sports Writer