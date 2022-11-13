Mostly Clear
47.5 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Spears’ 21 help Georgetown down Green Bay 92-58

Sponsored by:
By AP News

WASHINGTON (AP) — Primo Spears scored 21 points to help Georgetown defeat Green Bay 92-58 on Saturday.

Spears had five assists for the Hoyas (2-0). Brandon Murray scored 19 points and added seven assists. Qudus Wahab was 8 of 12 shooting and 2 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 18 points.

The Phoenix (0-2) were led in scoring by Clarence Cummings III, who finished with 14 points and three steals. Zae Blake added 13 points for Green Bay. Davin Zeigler also had eight points.

The game was close heading into the half, as Georgetown held a two-point lead, 31-29. Wahab paced his team in scoring through the first half with nine points. Georgetown outscored Green Bay by 32 points over the final half, while Spears led the way with a team-high 14 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 