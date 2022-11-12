Cloudy
52 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

AP source: Panthers CB Jackson has torn left Achilles tendon

Sponsored by:
By AP News
Carolina Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson, left, intercepts a pass intended for Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Damiere Byrd, right, during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

AP source: Panthers CB Jackson has torn left Achilles tendon

Photo Icon View Photo

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers starting cornerback Donte Jackson will miss the remainder of the season after tearing his left Achilles tendon in Carolina’s 25-15 win over the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday night, a person familiar with the situation said Friday.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team has not yet announced the news.

Jackson had started nine games this season with 30 tackles and two interceptions, including one he returned for a touchdown. Jackson has started 60 games during his five-year career with the Panthers and has 14 interceptions.

The Panthers are expected to start Jaycee Horn and C.J. Henderson at cornerback moving forward. Both are former top-10 draft picks.

The Panthers (3-7) visit the Baltimore Ravens (6-3) on Nov. 20.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

By STEVE REED
AP Sports Writer

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 