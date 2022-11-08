Cloudy
47.8 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

World Series, football dominate week’s TV ratings

Sponsored by:
By AP News
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) runs with the ball past Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (98), safety Andrew Adams (47) and linebacker David Long Jr. (51) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

World Series, football dominate week’s TV ratings

Photo Icon View Photo

NEW YORK (AP) — Here are the 20 most-watched programs in prime-time television for the week of Oct. 31-Nov. 6, according to the Nielsen company.

1. NFL Football: Tennessee at Kansas City, NBC, 17.69 million.

2. “NFL Pregame” (Sunday), NBC, 13.81 million.

3. World Series Game 5: Houston at Philadelphia, Fox, 12.77 million.

4. World Series Game 6: Philadelphia at Houston, Fox, 12.55 million.

5. World Series Game 4: Houston at Philadelphia, Fox, 11.81 million.

6. World Series Game 3: Houston at Philadelphia, Fox, 11.16 million.

7. “Football Night in America, Part 3,” NBC, 10.678 million.

8. “60 Minutes,” CBS, 10.676 million.

9. NFL Football: Cincinnati at Cleveland, ESPN, 10.01 million.

10. College Football: Alabama at LSU, ESPN, 7.58 million.

11. “Football Night in America, Part 2,” NBC, 6.98 million.

12. “Young Sheldon,” CBS, 6.89 million.

13. “FBI,” CBS, 6.88 million.

14. “Chicago Med,” NBC, 6.58 million.

15. “Chicago Fire,” NBC, 6.56 million.

16. “The Voice” (Monday), NBC, 6.26 million.

17. “Ghosts,” CBS, 6.15 million.

18. “Blue Bloods,” CBS, 6.09 million.

19. “The Voice” (Tuesday), NBC, 5.81 million.

20. “Fire Country,” CBS, 5.53 million.

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 