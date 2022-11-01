Light Fog
49.5 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Football, World Series most popular on television

Sponsored by:
By AP News
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) celebrates with safety Adrian Amos (31) after intercepting a ball during the second half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Orchard Park. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Football, World Series most popular on television

Photo Icon View Photo

NEW YORK (AP) — Here are the 20 most-watched programs in prime-time television for the week of Oct. 24-30, according to the Nielsen company.

1. NFL Football: Green Bay at Buffalo, NBC, 19.62 million.

2. “NFL Pregame,” NBC, 15.31.

3. World Series, Game 1: Philadelphia at Houston, Fox, 11.48 million.

4. World Series, Game 2: Philadelphia at Houston, Fox, 10.8 million.

5. NFL Football: Chicago at New England, ESPN, 10.35 million.

6. “The OT,” Fox, 10.32 million.

7. “Football Night in America, Part 3,” NBC, 10.24 million.

8. NFL Football: N.Y. Giants at Seattle, Fox, 9.22 million.

9. “60 Minutes,” CBS, 8.04 million.

10. “Young Sheldon,” CBS, 7.07 million.

11. “NCIS,” CBS, 6.97 million.

12. “Ghosts,” CBS, 6.78 million.

13. “The Voice” (Tuesday), NBC, 5.95 million.

14. “East New York,” CBS, 5.84 million.

15. “Football Night in America, Part 2,” NBC, 5.83 million.

16. “The Voice” (Monday), NBC, 5.77 million.

17. “The Neighborhood,” CBS, 5.76 million.

18. “Blue Bloods,” CBS, 5.68 million.

19. College Football: Michigan St. at Michigan, ABC, 5.58 million.

20. “FBI,” CBS, 5.45 million.

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 