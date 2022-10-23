Clear
Seahawks WR Metcalf carted off during first quarter

By AP News

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Seattle receiver DK Metcalf has been ruled out of the remainder of Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers because of a knee injury.

Metcalf was carted to the locker room late in the first quarter after he appeared to be injured on a second down pass play to the end zone. He went to the sideline before being carted off.

The fourth-year receiver had one catch for 12 yards before the injury.

Metcalf came into the game with 30 receptions for 406 yards and two touchdowns. He signed a three-year, $72 million contract extension during the preseason.

