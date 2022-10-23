New running back Christian McCaffrey active for 49ers

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Running back Christian McCaffrey is active for the San Francisco 49ers just two days after arriving in town following a trade from Carolina.

The Niners dealt four draft picks for McCaffrey on Thursday night and he joined the Niners the following day after a cross-country flight and passing a physical.

He got out on the field to watch the end of practice on Friday and then underwent a crash course on learning the new offense.

He learned enough to be active on Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs when he is expected to have a limited package of plays he can run.

The 26-year-old McCaffrey is considered one of the most versatile running backs in the league when healthy because of his ability as a runner, receiver and blocker. San Francisco hopes he can provide a spark for an offense that hasn’t hit its stride yet this season.

___

