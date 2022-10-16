Clear
Chargers’ Linsley questionable because of illness

By AP News

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers have downgraded center Corey Linsley to questionable for Monday night’s game against the Denver Broncos because of illness.

Coach Brandon Staley said on Saturday that Linsley’s illness was considered “just a 24-hour thing.”

Linsley missed the Sept. 25 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars after injuring his knee during the first half of the Sept. 15 game at the Kansas City Chiefs.

Wide receiver Keenan Allen has missed the past four games and is doubtful because of a hamstring injury.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

