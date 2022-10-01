Clear
Alabama QB Bryce Young exits with AC joint shoulder injury

By AP News
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) works away from pressure from Vanderbilt linebacker Anfernee Orji (0) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Alabama quarterback Bryce Young left the No. 2 Crimson Tide’s win 49-26 win over No. 20 Arkansas midway through the second quarter with an AC sprain of his shoulder. Young appeared to injure the shoulder when he was sacked by Drew Sanders on the Alabama’s first drive of the second quarter. His replacement, Jalen Milroe, led Alabama to five more touchdowns in the victory. Young threw for 173 yards with a touchdown and an interception before he left with 10:42 remaining in the first half and did not return. Coach Nick Saban says Young’s status is day to day.

By ERIC W. BOLIN
Associated Press

