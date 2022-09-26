Clear
Browns’ Garrett in accident, injuries not life-threatening

By AP News
FILE - Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett runs during an NFL football practice in Berea, Ohio, Friday, July 29, 2022. Garrett has 58 1/2 sacks in five seasons with the Browns and four straight double-digit sacks seasons, including a career-high 16 last year. The Browns play the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. (AP Photo/David Dermer, File)

Browns' Garrett in accident, injuries not life-threatening

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Browns All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett has been taken to a hospital after being involved in a one-car accident following practice Monday.

The team said Garrett did not suffer life-threatening injuries, but provided no further details on his condition. The Browns said they are gathering more information.

Garrett and the Browns returned to practice following a long weekend after their home win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday night. The 26-year-old Garrett, who needs just one sack to become the team’s career leader, was held to two assisted tackles in the win.

One of the NFL’s most dominant players, Garrett was selected with the No. 1 overall pick by Cleveland in 2017. He set a team single-season record with 16 sacks last season.

By TOM WITHERS
AP Sports Writer

