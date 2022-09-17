Clear
Falcons place RB Damien Williams on IR with injured rib

By AP News

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons placed backup running back Damien Williams on injured reserve with a rib injury on Saturday.

Williams was expected to be the primary backup to starter Cordarrelle Patterson before he suffered the injury on Atlanta’s second possession of last week’s 27-26 season-opening loss to New Orleans. Williams had only two carries for 2 yards before suffering the injury. He will miss at least four games.

Rookie running back Tyler Algeier was inactive against New Orleans but could make his debut in Sunday’s game at the Los Angeles Rams.

The Falcons elevated defensive lineman Abdullah Anderson and running back Caleb Huntley from the practice squad to the active roster.

