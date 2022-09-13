Return of football dominates Nielsen television ratings View Photo

NEW YORK (AP) — The Nielsen company’s list of the 20 most popular prime-time programs for the week of Sept. 5-11, their networks and viewerships:

1. NFL Football: Tampa Bay at Dallas, NBC, 23.3 million.

2. NFL Football: Buffalo at L.A. Rams, NBC, 19.94 million.

3. “NFL Pregame” (Sunday), NBC, 17.9 million.

4. “NFL Pregame” (Thursday), NBC, 13.42 million.

5. “Football Night in America” (Sunday, 7:54 p.m.), NBC, 13.27 million.

6. “The OT,” Fox, 10.04 million.

7. “NFL Kick-Off Show,” NBC, 9.3 million.

8. “60 Minutes,” CBS, 7.85 million.

9. “NFL Post-Game,” CBS, 7.64 million.

10. “Football Night in America” (Sunday, 7:28-7:53 p.m.), NBC, 7.62 million.

11. “America’s Got Talent” (Tuesday), NBC, 6.12 million.

12. “America’s Got Talent” (Wednesday), NBC, 5.7 million.

13. College Football: Clemson vs. Georgia Tech, ESPN, 4.86 million.

14. College Football: Kentucky vs. Florida, ESPN, 4.33 million.

15. “Celebrity Family Feud,” ABC, 4.16 million.

16. “Big Brother” (Sunday), CBS, 4.05 million.

17. “Monarch,” Fox, 4.03 million.

18. “Big Brother” (Wednesday), CBS, 3.83 million.

19. “The $100,000 Pyramid,” ABC, 3.57 million.

20. “FBI,” CBS, 3.53 million.