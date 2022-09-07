Clear
United nudges 3Q revenue estimate higher after busy summer

By AP News
FILE - United Airlines planes are parked at gates at Newark Liberty International Airport in Newark, N.J., on July 1, 2020. On Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, the Federal Aviation Administration said that it was reducing flights in the area around New York City because of lack of staffing. Departing and arriving flights could be delayed up to two hours at John F. Kennedy International, LaGuardia and Newark Liberty International airports. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

CHICAGO (AP) — United Airlines’ third-quarter revenue will be higher than it had expected due to strong summer travel demand.

The Chicago carrier said Wednesday that revenue will be 12% higher than in the same quarter of 2019, up from its previous projection of an 11% increase over pre-pandemic levels.

United paid slightly more than it had expected to for jet fuel, but that was offset by a slightly smaller increase in other costs on a per-seat basis. Profit margins, excluding special items, was about 10.5%, compared with a previous forecast of 10%, the company said.

Shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc. rose about 2% with other U.S. airlines rising as well on Wednesday.

