Maurice took an unusual path to becoming Florida’s coach

Paul Maurice, right, is introduced as the new head coach of the Florida Panthers by general manager Bill Zito, during an NHL hockey news conference at FLA Live Arena, Friday, June 23, 2022, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Jim Rassol)

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Paul Maurice’s journey toward becoming the new coach of the Florida Panthers included a fortuitous flick of the remote control, plus was aided by a college admissions department. He was watching games one night in January, a month or so after he stepped aside as coach of the Winnipeg Jets. He stumbled upon the Panthers and quickly told his wife that he was intrigued by their club. Fast forward a few weeks, and Maurice’s son got admitted to the University of Miami. It was another sign. And now, he’s in Florida, the new coach of the Panthers.

By TIM REYNOLDS
AP Sports Writer

